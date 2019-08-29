Capcom may unveil a spiritual successor to 'Resident Evil Outbreak'

The next Resident Evil game may not be a sequel or a remake -- not a straightforward one, anyway. Capcom is teasing plans to unveil a new title, nicknamed Project Resistance, at 11AM Eastern on September 9th. The developer hasn't said anything about what it will entail, but the initial signs point to a spiritual successor to the spin-off Resident Evil Outbreak. Thumbnails grabbed from the YouTube Premiere show what looks to be four heroes working together to slay the zombie hordes. It's not certain if you'll fight alongside AI or human players, but you won't be alone.