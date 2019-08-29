Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Capcom
Capcom may unveil a spiritual successor to 'Resident Evil Outbreak'

You'll hear more about 'Project Resistance' on September 9th.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
59m ago in AV
The next Resident Evil game may not be a sequel or a remake -- not a straightforward one, anyway. Capcom is teasing plans to unveil a new title, nicknamed Project Resistance, at 11AM Eastern on September 9th. The developer hasn't said anything about what it will entail, but the initial signs point to a spiritual successor to the spin-off Resident Evil Outbreak. Thumbnails grabbed from the YouTube Premiere show what looks to be four heroes working together to slay the zombie hordes. It's not certain if you'll fight alongside AI or human players, but you won't be alone.

Whenever the game arrives, it'll be available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. You'll also see plenty after the title's premiere. Capcom intends to show gameplay on stage at Tokyo Game Show in mid-September, and residents of Japan who register in advance will have an opportunity to play at the event. Project Resistance is clearly deep into development, even if an honest-to-goodness launch is still a while away.

Via: Eurogamer
Source: Resident Evil (YouTube), Reddit, Nibel (Twitter)
