Image credit: Netflix
Watch the first trailer for Netflix's Bill Gates docuseries

The trailer promises a candid look at the former Microsoft executive and current philanthropist.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
30m ago in AV
Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming three-part Bill Gates documentary, Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates. The trailer shows An Inconvenient Truth director Davis Guggenheim using interviews and a combination of archival and newly shot footage to tell Gates' story.

"What's your worst fear?" the director asks Gates at one point during the trailer. "I don't want my brain to stop working," responds Gates. With interviews from both the man himself and his wife Melinda, Netflix says Inside Bill's Brain offers a candid look at the former Microsoft executive. Interestingly, the trailer also offers a look at Gates' workflow, much of which looks more analog than you would expect from a man who helped usher in the digital revolution.

Netflix will start streaming Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates on September 20th. In the meantime, you catch Gates on an episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, which is also available through Netflix.

Source: Netflix
