Porsche's app-based car subscriptions come to four more cities

The new cities also gave Porsche an opportunity to shed light on Passport users' habits -- yes, people do take advantage of it. They tend to swap cars about 2.5 times a month (say, a Cayenne for commuting and a 911 for the weekend), switching at home more than 50 percent of the time and 30 percent at work. And yes, Passport has apparently reeled in converts. Over 80 percent of Atlanta members had never owned a Porsche before.

That data likely explains why Passport and Drive are expanding. In addition to helping Porsche adjust to an era of reduced car ownership, it also serves as a headache-free (if expensive) entry point for the Porsche universe. While you won't have the pride of ownership, you also won't have to deal with maintenance, obsolescence or protecting your resale value -- you can focus on enjoying the car.