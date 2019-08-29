Samsung is testing its Galaxy Home Mini speaker in South Korea

The company unsurprisingly hasn't dropped clues as to when the Home Mini will arrive, let alone its full-sized counterpart. A beta test suggests Samsung still has a ways to go before the Home Mini is ready, mind you. Realistically, you might be waiting until 2020 to put one in your living room. If there's a lingering question, it's whether or not the regular Galaxy Home will require a similar wait. It should theoretically be further along than its little sibling, but that's not clear at this stage.