Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung
save
Save
share

Samsung is testing its Galaxy Home Mini speaker in South Korea

It's in beta before the full-size model is even available.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Samsung

Samsung hasn't even released the original Galaxy Home over a year after its reveal, but that isn't stopping the company from offering a peek at a follow-up speaker. The company has confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Home Mini by accepting sign-ups for a public beta testing program in South Korea. Residents with Samsung phones can apply by September 1st to try a tiny version of the Bixby speaker, which matches the earlier FCC filing to a tee -- it's an AKG-tuned audio bowl with some basic controls on top.

The company unsurprisingly hasn't dropped clues as to when the Home Mini will arrive, let alone its full-sized counterpart. A beta test suggests Samsung still has a ways to go before the Home Mini is ready, mind you. Realistically, you might be waiting until 2020 to put one in your living room. If there's a lingering question, it's whether or not the regular Galaxy Home will require a similar wait. It should theoretically be further along than its little sibling, but that's not clear at this stage.

Via: SamMobile, CNET
Source: Samsung (translated)
In this article: av, beta, beta test, bixby, galaxy home, galaxy home mini, gear, samsung, smart speaker, south korea
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
Nike's self-lacing Huarache can be controlled with Apple Watch and Siri

Nike's self-lacing Huarache can be controlled with Apple Watch and Siri

View
Apple will unveil its latest iPhones on September 10th

Apple will unveil its latest iPhones on September 10th

View
Get Disney+ for $4 per month, if you buy three years upfront

Get Disney+ for $4 per month, if you buy three years upfront

View
All the gear you need to build a game-streaming empire

All the gear you need to build a game-streaming empire

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr