Samsung is testing its Galaxy Home Mini speaker in South Korea

Samsung hasn't even released the original Galaxy Home over a year after its reveal, but that isn't stopping the company from offering a peek at a follow-up speaker. The company has confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Home Mini by accepting sign-ups for a public beta testing program in South Korea. Residents with Samsung phones can apply by September 1st to try a tiny version of the Bixby speaker, which matches the earlier FCC filing to a tee -- it's an AKG-tuned audio bowl with some basic controls on top.
The company unsurprisingly hasn't dropped clues as to when the Home Mini will arrive, let alone its full-sized counterpart. A beta test suggests Samsung still has a ways to go before the Home Mini is ready, mind you. Realistically, you might be waiting until 2020 to put one in your living room. If there's a lingering question, it's whether or not the regular Galaxy Home will require a similar wait. It should theoretically be further along than its little sibling, but that's not clear at this stage.