Wirecutter's best deals: Save $85 on the PlayStation 4 Pro

Sony Playstation 4 Pro 1TB

Street price: $400; deal price: $315 with promo code CWZPKY

Back down to $315 with code CWZPKY, this matchest the previous best price we've seen for this pick. More often than not we see regular drops on the original PS4, but discounts, especially ones of this magnitude, are much rarer on the PS4 Pro. We consider the Pro a worthwhile investment if you game on a 4K TV or if you spend a good deal of time using PSVR.

One of our upgrade picks in our guide to the best game consoles, the Sony Playstation 4 Pro is ideal for 4K TV owners. Wirecutter Editor Thorin Klosowski wrote, "At around $100 more than the regular PS4, the PS4 Pro is worth consideration only if you own a 4K TV (or plan to buy one within the next year) or you're invested in PlayStation VR. The PS4 Pro is the only PS4 model that outputs in 4K, and only if games have been updated to support it. Games on the PS4 Pro can also benefit from higher frame rates, improved texture quality, and new lighting effects even if you don't have a 4K TV."

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse

Street price: $68; deal price: $57 with promo code 15821

Down to $57 with promo code 15821, this is a nice deal on this wireless mouse pick. While we saw a huge drop in price for Prime Day, this current deal is only a dollar away from the previous low we've seen. If you spend all day using a mouse, this larger and particularly comfortable wireless option is definitely worth consideration.

The Logitech MX Master 2S is our larger, fancier upgrade pick in our guide to the best wireless mouse. Wirecutter Staff Writer Justin Krajeski wrote, "If you spend all day using a mouse, we recommend spending more for the Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse. Our panel found it comfortable for all grips and hand sizes—especially those with bigger hands—because of its larger size, nearly a half-inch wider and longer than the Triathlon. It's more than twice as expensive, though. For its price, the MX Master 2S tracked the best of all in our testing, and it connects quickly and easily to your laptop through a dongle or Bluetooth. It can connect to up to three devices. The MX Master 2S also has a rechargeable battery that can last for about two months on a single charge. It has a second scroll wheel for your thumb, and the same amount of programmable buttons as our top pick—six—that can be customized with the Logitech Options software."

Sony X950G 55-Inch LCD TV

Street price: $1,250; deal price: $1,100

This drop to $1,100 is not the biggest discount, but it's still a nice deal on the Sony X950G 55-Inch LCD TV. Originally $1400, we've seen a fluctuation in street price for this TV between $1,300 and $1,200 since May, and this deal price has been available since mid-August. So, while this is a reasonable price if you've been wanting to upgrade your TV for a while, it might be the beginning of a new, lower street price overall.

The X950 is the best-looking LCD TV we tested, making it our upgrade pick in our guide to the best LCD/LED TV. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Chris Heinonen wrote, "The Sony X950G is the best LCD performer we've tested so far, thanks to Sony's superb local dimming and superior video processing. HDR content looks fantastic, and Sony's better handling of compressed TV and streaming content sets it apart from the competition. The technology manages to eliminate many compression artifacts without removing details, giving you the best-looking image no matter the quality of your source. But the improved performance comes with a much higher asking price than on the Vizio P-Series F1."

Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse Destiny 2 Edition

Street price: $65; deal price: $40

Whether you're a Destiny fan or just looking for a nice gaming mouse, the Razer DeathAdder Elite Destiny 2 Edition is back on sale. Down to $40 from around $65, this matches the low we've seen for this Destiny variant of our top wired gaming mouse. While we've seen better deals for the regular version of this mouse in the past, this is a really good price for this variant.

In our guide to the best gaming mouse, we praise the Razer DeathAdder Elite's versatility for a wide range of users, making it our top pick. Wirecutter Editor Thorin Klosowski wrote, "The Razer DeathAdder Elite is the best gaming mouse for most people because it's comfortable for a wide range of hand sizes and grips, has seven easy-to-reach buttons and an accurate sensor, and has a simple, effective design. Razer's Synapse software is easy to use on both Windows and Mac and it supports all of the customization options you could possibly want. The shape is nearly identical to that of its predecessor, our previous favorite gaming mouse, the DeathAdder Chroma (and the DeathAdder Classic, our pick before that)."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.