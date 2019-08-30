Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple
Apple will replace some cracked Watch Series 2 and 3 screens for free

The company says a crack may form along their displays' edges.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
45m ago in Gadgetry
Apple

If you find a crack suddenly forming on your Apple Watch's display, you may want to check if it's eligible for free repair. Apple has launched a screen replacement program for Apple Watch Series and Series 3 devices, admitting that a crack may form along the smartwatch's edges until the damage makes its way around the whole display. The tech giant made sure to note that it happens "under very rare circumstances." Even so, it will swap broken screens with new ones free of charge for Series 2 and 3 aluminum devices, including Nike+ models, sold within a certain time period.

You can check Apple's support document for more details on eligible devices, but to summarize, the company will repair these models for free: Watch Series 2 sold between September 2016 and September 2017, Watch Nike+ Series 2 sold from October 2016 to October 2017, Watch Series 3 GPS and GPS+Cellular sold from September 2017 to September 2019, and Watch Nike+ Series 3 GPS and GPS+Cellular sold between October 2017 and September 2019.

You can either arrange to mail in your device by contacting Apple Support or walk into an Apple Authorized Service Provider or retail store. Take note that your device will be sent to an Apple Repair Center whichever method you choose, because the company has to verify that it's eligible for the program.

Apple

Via: MacRumors
Source: Apple
