Google uncovers exploit-laden websites that stole data from iPhones

Motherboard notes that the implant can also infiltrate a user's keychain and all the passwords in it, as well as the databases for other end-to-end encrypted messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp. The Project Zero team discovered a total of fourteen vulnerabilities affecting iPhones running on iOS 10 up to the latest version of iOS 12.

A zero day exploit made use of a vulnerability that wasn't known to Apple beforehand, so users had no means to be protected from attacks. The good news is that the malware the websites use disappears whenever an infected iPhone gets rebooted. Google also told Cupertino about the issues in February, and the tech giant already rolled out a fix with an iOS 12 update released that month.