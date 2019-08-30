Miami’s gathering electric scooters before Dorian sends them airborne

As a precaution, some of those same six companies have also started collecting their fleets in Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, cities that are on the expected path of Dorian. According to Bloomberg, Miami is home to the most electric scooters in the US. In the case of Lime alone, the company maintains a fleet of some 1,500 scooters (and 500 bicycles) across Miami, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. Earlier today, Hurricane Dorian was upgraded to a Category 3 storm. When it makes landfall, it could become a Category 4 storm, at which point it could produce winds that travel at more than 130 mph.