Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Spotify
save
Save
share

Spotify lets you add 15-second song clips to Facebook Stories

It brought a similar feature to Instagram last year.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Spotify

Beginning today, Spotify will let users share 15-second clips of Spotify songs on their Facebook Stories. If followers tap on the preview, they'll be transferred to Spotify, where they can listen to the rest of the track. The change is geared toward musicians, and Spotify calls it "a more powerful way to connect with fans." But anyone will be able to use the new feature.

To add a song to your Facebook Story, you'll tap "share" when listening to the track on Spotify, select Facebook, customize your Story and post. At the moment, only single tracks will include a preview. Albums or playlists that you share will not come with a 15-second clip.

Spotify added a similar feature to Instagram last year. At the time, it said this integration with Facebook Stories was coming soon. Tech Crunch pointed out that Spotify had a similar "Share to Facebook Stories" feature earlier this year, but it was short lived. Our guess is that this one is here to stay.

Via: TechCrunch
Source: Spotify
In this article: artists, av, entertainment, facebook, facebook stories, internet, mobile, musicians, preview, share, songs, spotify, stories, story, tracks
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

View
The voice of Duke Nukem is now officiating weddings

The voice of Duke Nukem is now officiating weddings

View
Nintendo is selling a handy snap-on case to protect the Switch Lite

Nintendo is selling a handy snap-on case to protect the Switch Lite

View
Tesla wins a tax exemption in China to offset trade-war tariffs (updated)

Tesla wins a tax exemption in China to offset trade-war tariffs (updated)

View
Experts share their (mostly) hassle-free security tips

Experts share their (mostly) hassle-free security tips

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr