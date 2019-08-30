Spotify lets you add 15-second song clips to Facebook Stories

Add some music to your story 📖

Audio sharing to Facebook Stories is now available. pic.twitter.com/HSBgmxYd8G — Spotify (@Spotify) August 30, 2019

To add a song to your Facebook Story, you'll tap "share" when listening to the track on Spotify, select Facebook, customize your Story and post. At the moment, only single tracks will include a preview. Albums or playlists that you share will not come with a 15-second clip.

Spotify added a similar feature to Instagram last year. At the time, it said this integration with Facebook Stories was coming soon. Tech Crunch pointed out that Spotify had a similar "Share to Facebook Stories" feature earlier this year, but it was short lived. Our guess is that this one is here to stay.