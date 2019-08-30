Latest in Gaming

Image credit: BonusXP
'Stranger Things 3: The Game' arrives on iOS and Android

The mobile port costs $5.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
BonusXP

Stranger Things 3: The Game arrived on consoles and PC alongside the third season of Netflix's hit sci-fi/horror show earlier this summer. Now you can get in on the pixellated fun on iOS and Android too.

The mobile port costs $5, which is cheaper than on other platforms. It follows the previous mobile title Stranger Things: The Game, which debuted alongside the second season and was a freebie. It seems you can get together with your friends for local co-op this time around, and you might be able to hook up a controller to play Stranger Things 3 instead of using touchscreen controls.

If you're still as hungry as a demodog for more Stranger Things games, Netflix is far from done on that front. It's planning to release a mobile RPG next year.

Via: Android Police
Source: Play Store, App Store
