Image credit: House House
'Untitled Goose Game' will unleash avian chaos on September 20th

It's a stealth game, but with much more honking.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
House House

You won't have to wait much longer to wreak feathered havoc in Untitled Goose Game. House House has revealed that its avian "slaplstick-stealth-sandbox" title will be available on Macs and Windows PCs (both via the Epic Games Store) as well as the Switch on September 20th for $20, or $15 if you buy it on launch. Whichever version you play, there's one common goal: be a loveable jerk.

You play a goose whose aim is only to annoy the unsuspecting residents of a village by any means necessary. That includes stealing items, pranking hapless residents and honking -- lots and lots of honking. While it's too soon how to say how well the concept holds up in sustained play, UGG oozes a folksy (if incredibly mischievous) charm that helps it stand out from a sea of gritty, self-serious games. Besides, many of us are all too familiar with less-than-friendly geese -- it's nice to be on the other side of the beak for a change.

Via: SlashGear
Source: House House (YouTube)
