'Untitled Goose Game' will unleash avian chaos on September 20th

You won't have to wait much longer to wreak feathered havoc in Untitled Goose Game. House House has revealed that its avian "slaplstick-stealth-sandbox" title will be available on Macs and Windows PCs (both via the Epic Games Store) as well as the Switch on September 20th for $20, or $15 if you buy it on launch. Whichever version you play, there's one common goal: be a loveable jerk.
You play a goose whose aim is only to annoy the unsuspecting residents of a village by any means necessary. That includes stealing items, pranking hapless residents and honking -- lots and lots of honking. While it's too soon how to say how well the concept holds up in sustained play, UGG oozes a folksy (if incredibly mischievous) charm that helps it stand out from a sea of gritty, self-serious games. Besides, many of us are all too familiar with less-than-friendly geese -- it's nice to be on the other side of the beak for a change.