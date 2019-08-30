The first season of 'Cobra Kai' no longer requires YouTube Premium

In this Karate Kid sequel/reboot, William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence is no longer just a villain that fades into the background. He shares equal billing with Ralph Macchio's Daniel Larusso, and both of their characters feel more nuanced and relatable than before. Seeing as the show's first episode, which was released for free, amassed 50 million views, the whole season's release could get a bevy of new fans unwilling to pay $12 a month for YouTube Premium hooked on the series. Whether that translates to more subscribers for YouTube's paid service, however, remains to be seen.

While the company intends to make its originals free to watch, paying members will get immediate access to every episode in a show's new season. The general public will have to wait for each episode to become available. Further, only paying subscribers will get access to any bonus content and director's cut the platform releases with its movies and shows.