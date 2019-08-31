'Cyberpunk 2077' video offers a 'deep dive' on playing styles

The developers stressed that there's no fixed class system, and that you're free to develop hybrid characters with their own specializations.

However you play, you'll have to tread carefully. The video illustrates the possible consequences of choosing one faction over another, or your approach to the AI in your head (Johnny Silverhand, aka Keanu Reeves). Add branching storylines to this and there's a real possibility that one playthrough will vary wildly from another. Whether or not this leads to satisfying gameplay is hard to say -- there's still a long way to go between now and Cyberpunk's April 2020 release.