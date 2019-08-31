Paris is testing 'noise radar' that will automatically ticket loud cars

Just shy of 40 of the devices are in use so far, primarily near bars in Paris' entertainment regions as well as 17 around major buildings.

The two-year trial isn't meant to fine anyone. Rather, it's meant to both test the viability of the technology and determine the noise levels that lead to penalties. However, people with souped-up rides might not want to get too comfortable. A draft law due for a vote this fall will let local officials experiment with noise radar fines, and Villeneuve-le-Roi intends to take advantage of it if and when the law takes effect. You might have one more incentive to drive a quiet EV -- you'll hardly make a sound even if you mash the throttle.