Recommended Reading: Behind the scenes of Netflix's 'Dark Crystal' prequel

The best long-form writing on technology and more on the web.
Billy Steele
1h ago in Internet
The creators of 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' just loved throwing puppets
Liz Shannon Miller,
The Verge

Netflix's Dark Crystal prequel series debuted this week, offering fans another look at the world created by Jim Henson and Frank Oz. The Verge caught up with executive producers Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews for a behind-the-scenes interview ahead of the streaming debut. There's plenty of detail on the cast, the crew, the tech and "Olympic-level puppet-throwing."

The spy in your wallet: Credit cards have a privacy problem
Geoffrey A. Fowler,
The Washington Post

If you think your transactions stay between you, the retailer and your bank... you really need to read this.

Tricks, kickflips, and thumbsticks: An oral history of the making of 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater'
Anthony John Agnello,
The Ringer

The man himself and the game's creators discuss the making of the title and it's legacy -- 20 years later.

Doorbell-camera firm Ring has partnered with 400 police forces, extending surveillance concerns
Drew Harwell,
The Washington Post

Reports of Ring's involvement with local law enforcement have been circulating for a while, but this week the company opened up about just how many departments it's working with.
In this article: credit card, credit cards, dark crystal, dark crystal age of resistance, entertainment, gear, internet, law enforcement, netflix, police, privacy, recommended reading, RecommendedReading, recreading, ring, security, the dark crystal, the dark crystal age of resistance
