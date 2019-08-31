The next 'Apex Legends' event includes a sniper-focused mode

The event also alters the map once more, introducing a facility with a portal that can give you an advantage or get you out of a jam. You'll have access to free loot, but you can also directly purchase a new range of (relatively) inexpensive themed cosmetics for $5 a pop.

There's no guarantee Armed and Dangerous mode will survive once the event is over, but Respawn is encouraging feedback. Whatever you like (or hate) about this game mechanic could influence future limited-time modes or the core experience. Much like its rivals at Epic, Respawn wants to see what works and use it to both reel people in and keep the game from growing stale.