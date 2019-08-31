Tariffs hit Apple and other tech companies tomorrow

The tariffs will also affect a range of components, including cameras, flash storage, optical discs (like Blu-ray and DVD) and lithium-ion batteries. A further wave of tariffs affecting prices for phones, laptops, consoles and other tech is due on December 15th barring negotiation.

It's uncertain if Apple or other companies will raise prices to compensate for the tariffs. Apple has historically maintained its profit margins whenever possible, but it also hasn't had to contend with tariffs like this before. There may be pressure to swallow some or all of the added costs, though. Apple in particular is dealing with slowing revenue growth -- preserving its margins might not help if the higher prices result in fewer buyers.