'Astroneer' brings planetary exploration to PS4 on November 15th

There's no mention of cross-platform play. It will include multiplayer for up to four people, though. And really, the hook remains the same -- your goal is to mine planets by reshaping them however you see fit, whether it's digging deep tunnels, building ramps or expanding your base to harvest more resources and develop more tech. It's not as free-form as Minecraft, but it may be alluring if you've dreamed of setting foot on other worlds.