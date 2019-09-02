Latest in Gear

Image credit: Just_One_Pic via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Amazon found selling unlicensed cell signal boosters

Some of them can cause genuine trouble for cell networks.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Just_One_Pic via Getty Images

Amazon has been found selling more than some unsafe products. Wired has learned that the internet retailer has been selling cell signal boosters without FCC licenses (such as those from MingColl, Phonelex and Subroad), including some marked as Amazon's Choice. The devices are not only unlikely to pass the registration process with carriers, but have caused service disruptions -- more than one buyer has received complaints from carriers after their boosters interfered with cell towers. Call drops and disconnections are distinct possibilities.

All of the six vendors spotted in the investigation appeared to be located in China with few if any contact details, and were using bogus reviews to give the appearance of popularity.

An Amazon spokesperson said that selling partners had to "comply with all relevant laws and regulations" when listing goods for sale, and the company did remove some listings after Wired got in touch. Some of the listings remained in spite of the notifications, though, and Amazon responded only by noting that its team members "constantly review and refine" the policies and methods used to ensure that products honor regulations.

In the past, Amazon has argued that it's serving as a marketplace for these sellers and doesn't have to shoulder their legal obligations. However, that still leaves it selling products that cause significant trouble for whole neighborhoods. And while the Amazon's Choice label is automatically generated based on relevance to customer searches, it still implies a recommendation. Amazon may have to take stricter actions against unlicensed boosters if it wants to avoid scrutiny from regulators and politicians.

Source: Wired
In this article: amazon, e-commerce, gear, internet, mobile, shopping, signal booster, wireless
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

View
Emulator uses AI to offer the translations your games never had

Emulator uses AI to offer the translations your games never had

View
The ISS' spherical robot helper has returned to Earth

The ISS' spherical robot helper has returned to Earth

View
'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' will track activity without running the app

'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' will track activity without running the app

View
Boxer Manny Pacquiao intros cryptocurrency to cash in on his fame

Boxer Manny Pacquiao intros cryptocurrency to cash in on his fame

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr