B&O's first soundbar packs Dolby Atmos, Chromecast and AirPlay 2

The Beosound Stage is a flat rectangle that can either be wall mounted under your television or situated on a shelf just below it. The speaker is the result of a collaboration with the Danish firm NORM Architects and incorporates geometric shapes and natural materials in the design. The frame of the Beosound stage comes in the usual B&O options of either aluminum and bronze, or you can opt for a third version in oak. And while the wood-grain model looks the most striking, it will also cost you $850 more. There are on-board controls on the edge as well, should you walk by and need to make a change.

Inside, the Beosound Stage has 11 drivers that each have a 50-watt amplifier. B&O says hat tally includes larger woofers that deliver "rich and superbly deep bass." Those four 4-inch speakers are also designed to reduce distortion to further enhance that low-end tone. Mid-range sounds come from two 1.5-inch drivers and a 3/4-inch dome tweeter -- a pair of each on the sides installed at an angle. According to B&O, this placement helps with 3D audio.