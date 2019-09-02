You can once again pre-register to buy the Samsung Galaxy Fold

To be clear, pre-registering to purchase a device is not the same pre-ordering one. In this case, you're not putting down any money before the phone is available to buy. In fact, it's currently unclear whether Samsung plans to take Fold pre-orders this time around; there's no mention of whether you can pre-order the device on the company's website.

All things considered, it might be for the best if Samsung decides to forego pre-orders this time around. Over the summer, both carriers and retailers, including AT&T and Best Buy, canceled Fold pre-orders after the company delayed the device indefinitely. And while Samsung has shared details about how it re-engineered the Fold to address the durability issues that came up with some review units, the company still needs to prove the Fold is more than a paperweight.