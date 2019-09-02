Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

The Morning After: Bosch's electric stroller technology helps push

Stroller 2020.
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
58m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Welcome to your Monday morning! It's the first week of those US tech tariffs, and while you might not feel the effect right now, you might in the future. This week's Bad Password outlines how the Apple Card may not be as private as you think, and we give our verdict on the smaller Galaxy Note 10.

This week, we'll be reporting live from Europe's big tech show, IFA 2019, where there'll be news from Samsung, Sony and a whole range of PC and phone makers. There will probably be some silly tech, too.

It will affect cameras, flash storage and other common tech items.
Tariffs hit Apple and other tech companies

Some of the tech you like is about to get more expensive. Sticking to its earlier plans, the Trump administration has formally enacted a new round of tariffs against China-made products, which will take effect September 1st. The measures will hit tech companies with 15 percent tariffs on a range of goods, with Apple potentially feeling the pinch harder than most. The hikes will affect AirPods, the Apple Watch, some Beats earphones, the HomePod and iMacs -- notably, not iPhones.

Beside 'core' consumer tech companies, the tariffs will also affect components including cameras, flash storage, optical discs (like Blu-ray and DVD) and lithium-ion batteries. A further wave of tariffs affecting prices for phones, laptops, consoles and other tech is due on December 15th, unless something suddenly changes.

The Dark Pictures Anthology is off to a rocky start.
Co-op doesn't change Man of Medan's horror imperfections

The spiritual sequel to 2015's Until Dawn, a playable slasher horror flick, has landed across PS4, Xbox and PC. Man of Medan is the first instalment of a proposed series called The Dark Pictures Anthology, which is being released on multiple platforms and published by Bandai Namco, rather than long-time partner Sony. But it's a shaky start...

You know, the smaller one.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 review: The right size at the wrong price


The Galaxy Note 10 squeezes a 6.3-inch screen into a phone that's about the same size as an iPhone XS. And it's much easier to use with one hand than any other entry in the Note line.

The Note 10 is largely the same as the 10+. That means the same powerful performance and basically the same cameras. But, it does make tradeoffs to shave off those millimeters: Most notably it has a lower-res screen, less RAM and Samsung ditched the microSD slot. Sadly, the price didn't get the same treatment and remains as huge as ever.

It's connected to your phone, too.
Bosch's electric stroller tech helps carry your baby uphill

Bosch has unveiled an "e-stroller" system that uses dual electric motors and sensors to not only reduce the effort involved in carting your young one around but prevent the stroller from going in unexpected directions. It'll automatically study the road surface to help you push uphill, brake on the descent and keep it on track during lateral slopes. The technology will also bring the stroller to a halt if you lose control or battle fierce winds. Bosch won't sell a model itself, though. Instead, it'll work with partners who'll use the platform for their own baby carriers. Swedish firm Emmaljunga will be first, with a stroller due in early 2020, but you can expect more companies to follow suit.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.

In this article: entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, gear, internet, themorningafter
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

View
Huawei's flagship Mate 30 arrives on September 19th

Huawei's flagship Mate 30 arrives on September 19th

View
Bosch's electric stroller tech helps carry your baby uphill

Bosch's electric stroller tech helps carry your baby uphill

View
Amazon found selling unlicensed cell signal boosters

Amazon found selling unlicensed cell signal boosters

View
Emulator uses AI to offer the translations your games never had

Emulator uses AI to offer the translations your games never had

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr