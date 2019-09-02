The Morning After: Bosch's electric stroller technology helps push

It will affect cameras, flash storage and other common tech items.

Tariffs hit Apple and other tech companies

Some of the tech you like is about to get more expensive. Sticking to its earlier plans, the Trump administration has formally enacted a new round of tariffs against China-made products, which will take effect September 1st. The measures will hit tech companies with 15 percent tariffs on a range of goods, with Apple potentially feeling the pinch harder than most. The hikes will affect AirPods, the Apple Watch, some Beats earphones, the HomePod and iMacs -- notably, not iPhones.

Beside 'core' consumer tech companies, the tariffs will also affect components including cameras, flash storage, optical discs (like Blu-ray and DVD) and lithium-ion batteries. A further wave of tariffs affecting prices for phones, laptops, consoles and other tech is due on December 15th, unless something suddenly changes.

The Dark Pictures Anthology is off to a rocky start.

Co-op doesn't change Man of Medan's horror imperfections

The spiritual sequel to 2015's Until Dawn, a playable slasher horror flick, has landed across PS4, Xbox and PC. Man of Medan is the first instalment of a proposed series called The Dark Pictures Anthology, which is being released on multiple platforms and published by Bandai Namco, rather than long-time partner Sony. But it's a shaky start...

You know, the smaller one.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 review: The right size at the wrong price



The Galaxy Note 10 squeezes a 6.3-inch screen into a phone that's about the same size as an iPhone XS. And it's much easier to use with one hand than any other entry in the Note line.

The Note 10 is largely the same as the 10+. That means the same powerful performance and basically the same cameras. But, it does make tradeoffs to shave off those millimeters: Most notably it has a lower-res screen, less RAM and Samsung ditched the microSD slot. Sadly, the price didn't get the same treatment and remains as huge as ever.

It's connected to your phone, too.

Bosch's electric stroller tech helps carry your baby uphill

Bosch has unveiled an "e-stroller" system that uses dual electric motors and sensors to not only reduce the effort involved in carting your young one around but prevent the stroller from going in unexpected directions. It'll automatically study the road surface to help you push uphill, brake on the descent and keep it on track during lateral slopes. The technology will also bring the stroller to a halt if you lose control or battle fierce winds. Bosch won't sell a model itself, though. Instead, it'll work with partners who'll use the platform for their own baby carriers. Swedish firm Emmaljunga will be first, with a stroller due in early 2020, but you can expect more companies to follow suit.

