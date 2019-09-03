Android 10 transforms hearing aids into Bluetooth headsets

At launch, the functionality is compatible with the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL in conjunction with ReSound LiNX Quattro and Beltone Amaze hearing aids, as well as the Cochlear Nucleus 7 sound processor. Google is also open-sourcing the platform, which should hopefully mean a greater number of Android devices and hearing solutions will support the feature in the near future.

Over the last year, Google has put significant effort toward making Android more accessible to hard of hearing individuals. In February, the company released an app called Sound Amplifier that essentially transforms an Android smartphone into a hearing aid. This past July, the company expanded the availability of the app to include non-Android 9 Pie devices. The need for these type of apps and feature is clear. According to the World Health Organization, some 466 million people globally suffer from disabling hearing loss, with that number growing by the millions every year.