Form's Swim Goggles display heart rate data in the pool

Beginning in November, the goggles will work with Polar heart rate sensors.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
26m ago in Wearables
Form

You might have thought Form already perfected the Swim Goggles, but the company is about to add another welcomed feature: heart rate tracking. Today, Form announced that it's teamed up with the fitness wearable company Polar to introduce the heart rate tech. Beginning in November, a free software update from Form will make the Swim Goggles compatible with Polar's OH1 and OH1+ heart rate sensors.

Swimmers will be able to view their heart rate in their line of sight, thanks to the Swim Goggles' augmented reality capabilities and the tiny, see-through display inside one of the lenses. The Polar sensors will attach to the goggles via a strap and sit against the swimmer's temple. Data will be transmitted wirelessly, and in real time, to the Swim Goggles. Data from completed swims will sync to the Form Swim App, which will match heart rate data with metrics like split times, stroke rates, pace and calories.

Heart rate tracking is extremely important to swimmers, especially when they're doing splits. For the first time, swimmers will be able to see that data as they swim, without pausing or leaving the pool. "By adding it to the arsenal of metrics that our goggles already deliver, we'll empower serious swimmers to make their training even smarter and more purposeful," Form's founder and CEO Dan Eisenhardt said.

In this article: app, ar, augmented reality, data, display, fitness, form, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, heart rate, heart rate monitor, lenses, medicine, OH1, OH1+, polar, sensor, software update, swim, Swim Goggles, swimming, tracking, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
