'LEGO Star Wars Battles' is a competitive strategy game for mobile

The games is a joint effort by Warner Bros, LEGO Group and Lucasfilm. It promises to blend LEGO Star Wars characters, vehicles and locations with real-time, one-on-one multiplayer battles. You'll be able to build your deck with light side or dark side forces, and you'll find content from all nine saga films, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rogue One: A Star Wars. As you might expect, you'll build LEGO towers on the battlefield as you fight to defend and capture territory.

The game should arrive in 2020 in the App Store and Google Play. It'll be available as a free download with in-app purchases.