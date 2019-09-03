Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG
LG's mammoth 88-inch 8K OLED TV goes on sale

Just don't ask how much it costs.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Home
LG

LG introduced an almost comically massive 88-inch 8K OLED TV, its largest to date, at CES in July. Now this behemoth is going on sale, offering a viewing experience that makes even the most feature-packed 4K set look outdated.

The 8K trend has arrived in force this year, with manufacturers racing to create TVs with a resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels and support for newer standards like HDMI 2.1. LG's panel has 33 million pixels, which is 16 times as many as a 1080p TV and four times as many as a 4K TV.

As well as HDMI 2.1, which lets users view 8K content at 60 frames per second, LG's TV offers support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, and in "select markets" the TVs will come with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa built in.

The TV will sell for an eye-watering price of $42,000 and will be rolling out internationally from today, starting in Australia, Germany, France, the UK and the US.

Source: LG
