Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Square Enix
save
Save
share

What's on TV this week: 'NBA 2K20,' 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga'

Also: 'Gears 5 Ultimate,' 'Booksmart,' 'FFVIII Remastered' and 'Titans.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Square Enix

This week is a big one already for gamers, with Final Fantasy VIII Remastered arriving on multiple platforms. It will keep rolling on Friday, once NBA 2K20 and Gears 5 Ultimate Edition roll out. For movie fans, Amazon Prime has Late Night coming up, while on Blu-ray there's Booksmart, Ma and Men in Black: International.

Hulu premieres its Wu-Tang: An American Saga series this week for the group's second feature of the year, while DC Universe kicks off season two of Titans. The Overwatch League playoffs are all over ESPNews, while the NFL season is starting and FIBA World Cup basketball is streaming on ESPN+. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Rambo (4K)
  • Men in Black: International (4K)
  • True Detective (S3)
  • Ma
  • Booksmart
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (Xbox One, Switch, PS4)
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy (Switch, PC)
  • Torchlight II (Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
  • Catherine: Full Body (PS4)
  • Gears 5 Ultimate Edition (Xbox One, PC - 9/6)
  • NBA 2K20 (PS4, PC, Xbox One - 9/6)
  • Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne DLC (Xbox One, PS4 - 9/6)

Tuesday

  • Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders, HBO, 10 PM
  • Bring the Funny, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Next Big Thing, BET, 10 PM
  • The Detour, TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Wu-Tang: An American Saga (series premiere), Hulu, 3 AM
  • A Student's Guide to Your First Year of College, YouTube Premium, 3 AM
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Bulletproof, CW, 8 PM
  • America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
  • Songland, NBC, 9 PM
  • BH90210, Fox, 9 PM
  • Hypnotize Me, CW, 9 PM
  • Magical Land of Oz, PBS, 10 PM
  • Contact, Discovery, 10 PM
  • Pearson, USA, 10 PM
  • Snowfall, FX, 10 PM
  • Hollywood Game Night, NBC, 10 PM
  • Younger (season finale), TV Land, 10 PM
  • South Side, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
  • Danny's House (season finale), Viceland, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Why Women Kill, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Escape the Night (season finale), YouTube, 3 AM
  • Overwatch League Playoffs, ESPNews, 7 & 9:30 PM
  • Packers/Bears, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • The Outpost, CW, 8 PM
  • Spin the Wheel (season finale), Fox, 8 PM
  • Two Sentence Horror Stories, CW, 9 PM
  • Chasing the Cure, TNT/TBS, 9 PM
  • Reef Break, ABC, 10 PM

Friday

  • Late Night, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Hip Hop Evolution (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Great British Baking Show, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Into the Dark (season finale), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Elite (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Spy (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Niko and the Sword of Light: Part 2, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Archibald's Next Big Thing (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Inside Borussia Dortmund (season finale), Amazon Prime 3 AM
  • Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Overwatch League Playoffs, ESPNews, 7 & 9 PM
  • Titans (season premiere), DC Universe, 8 AM
  • Couples Therapy (series premiere), Showtime, 10 PM
  • Killjoys, Syfy, 10 PM
  • A Black Lady Sketch Show (season finale), HBO, 11 PM
  • Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik (series premiere), Comedy Central, 11 PM

Saturday

  • Arthdal Chronicles (fall premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Buffalo/Penn State college football, Fox, 7:30 PM
  • LSU/Texas college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
  • Identity Theft of a Cheerleader, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Gary Own: #doinwhatido, Showtime, 10:30 PM
  • Stanford/USC college football, ESPN, 10:30 PM
  • Overwatch League Playoffs, ESPNews, 11 PM

Sunday

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
  • F1 Italian GP, ESPN2, 9:05 AM
  • Power, Starz, 8 PM
  • Black Girls Rock! 2019, BET, 8 PM
  • Serengeti (season finale), Discovery, 8 PM
  • The Wrong Cheerleader, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Steelers/Patriots, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • $100,000 Pyramid, ABC, 9 PM
  • Succession, HBO, 9 PM
  • Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • The Affair, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Pennyworth, Epix, 9 PM
  • The Righteous Gemstones, HBO, 10 PM
  • On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Preacher, AMC, 10 PM
  • The Weekly, FX, 10 PM
  • Ballers, HBO, 10:40 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:10 PM

All times listed are ET.

In this article: art, av, entertainment, gaming, listings, MustSeeHdtv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Apple cancels dark Richard Gere drama 'Bastards'

Apple cancels dark Richard Gere drama 'Bastards'

View
NASA and ESA will team up to deflect Earth-bound asteroids

NASA and ESA will team up to deflect Earth-bound asteroids

View
'Red Dead Online' players can pick up work as bounty hunters next week

'Red Dead Online' players can pick up work as bounty hunters next week

View
Lamborghini's first hybrid supercar is the 819HP Sián

Lamborghini's first hybrid supercar is the 819HP Sián

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr