Netflix's 'Between Two Ferns' trailer looks as ridiculous as you'd expect

The trailer alone shows interviews with the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch (aka Benefit Lumberjacks), Brie Larson, Jon Hamm and David Letterman, but they're just a sliver of who you can expect. The movie also has appearances from Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Peter Dinklage and even Keanu Reeves. Only some of them are likely to appear between the fabled plants, but it's safe to presume they'll get their fair share of screen time. If there's any concern, it's that this could be predictable -- not that this will necessarily deter anyone who's been watching Between Two Ferns interviews for years.