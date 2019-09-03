OnePlus TV may come with eight speakers and Dolby Atmos support

Most built-in TV speakers leave a lot to be desired, especially when it comes to bass. Many consumers opt to buy separate speakers or a soundbar. As 9to5Google points out, a comparable Sony TV only has two speakers and a total of 20W.

The OnePlus TV is set to arrive in India this month, but the company hasn't confirmed a US release date yet. We do know that it will run 'optimized' Android TV software, and if OnePlus can manage to squeeze decent sound into the new TV, the company might just meet its long-standing goal of delivering more value for (probably) less money.