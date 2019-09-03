Samsung's Galaxy A90 5G delivers specs and super-fast connectivity

It would be a stretch, however, to call the A90 5G a mid-tier phone. It's equipped with a Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 6.7-inch, 1080p OLED display, just like we saw from an earlier leak. It's also got a state-of-the-art triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 5-megapixel depth info sensor and 32-megapixel selfie camera. A 4,500 mAh battery should deliver long battery life, and you'll be able to charge it back up at 25W.

So, we're not looking at a doggy, middling device here, especially considering the 5G internet speeds. The Galaxy A90 5G will arrive in Korea tomorrow, and make an appearance in other countries afterwards. Samsung has yet to reveal the price, but it should be a lot less than the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.