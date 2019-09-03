Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy A90 5G delivers specs and super-fast connectivity

It's a non-flagship phone with healthy specs.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
2h ago in Mobile
Being expensive, finicky and hard to find, 5G is still the ultimate early adopter tech. Now, Samsung has brought that incredible speed potential within reach by launching the Galaxy A90 5G. Unlike models including the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G or OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, it's one of the few non-flagship 5G phones available, so it might be actually hit a reasonable price point.

It would be a stretch, however, to call the A90 5G a mid-tier phone. It's equipped with a Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 6.7-inch, 1080p OLED display, just like we saw from an earlier leak. It's also got a state-of-the-art triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 5-megapixel depth info sensor and 32-megapixel selfie camera. A 4,500 mAh battery should deliver long battery life, and you'll be able to charge it back up at 25W.

So, we're not looking at a doggy, middling device here, especially considering the 5G internet speeds. The Galaxy A90 5G will arrive in Korea tomorrow, and make an appearance in other countries afterwards. Samsung has yet to reveal the price, but it should be a lot less than the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.

Source: Samsung
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
