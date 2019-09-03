Latest in Gear

Image credit: SteelSeries
SteelSeries made the ideal wireless headphones for the Switch

You can actually use them with the Switch on the go.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
52m ago in AV
SteelSeries

The Nintendo Switch has a lot going for it, but it's no friend to wireless headphones. After launching without Bluetooth support, Nintendo eventually enabled support for wireless headphones that rely on USB dongles — a nice feature, but one that's practically useless when your Switch is undocked. Now, SteelSeries has a solution: the Arctis 1 Wireless, the first pair of wireless cans that you can easily use with the Switch in handheld mode.

SteelSeries' key innovation is a small 2.4GHz wireless receiver, which connects to the Switch's USB-C port and instantly pairs with the accompanying headphones. (A USB-C to USB-A adapter lets you easily connect it to the Switch Dock, as well.) While there are similarly small Bluetooth Switch adapters on the market (like this $40 Homespot device), the Arctis 1 Wireless is a step above with loss-less and low-latency sound quality. And don't worry, it's a multifunctional beast too, with support for the PlayStation 4, PC and Android devices, and a 3.5 millimeter jack for everything else.

During my brief testing, the Arctis 1 Wireless sounded almost as good as the SteelSeries Xbox One cordless cans. I could hear the fine details of Breath of the Wild's phenomenal score, and feel the impact of every critical attack in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. They fit just as comfortably as SteelSeries other entries, thanks to their sturdy-yet-flexible ski goggle mask design, and you can also remove the microphone, making them look like a standard pair of headphones.

The only major downside with the Arctis 1 Wireless is that they're $100 -- twice the price of the wired model. But for many gamers, it'll be worth the cost to cut the cord.

In this article: Arctis 1 Wireless, av, entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, gear, headphones, mobile, Nintendo Switch, SteelSeries, Switch
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
