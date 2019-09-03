Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ubisoft
save
Save
share

You can try Ubisoft's Uplay+ gaming subscription for free today

Play more than 100 of Ubisoft's most popular games on Windows PC.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
19m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Ubisoft

Ubisoft announced it was getting on the gaming subscription bandwagon at E3 in June, and now the launch date for the service is finally here. From today, Windows PC users can subscribe to Uplay+ to play a wide variety of Ubisoft's popular titles.

The Uplay+ service gives gamers access to a library of more than 100 Ubisoft games, includes fan-favorite series like all the Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Prince of Persia and Rayman games, as well as recent releases like Far Cry: New Dawn, Trials Rising and Tom Clancy's The Division 2.

Subscribers will have access to premium editions and will also be automatically included in beta and early access programs. This includes the closed beta for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, starting on September 5th, and the opportunity to play Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition on October 1st, with three-day early access.

The service costs $14.99 per month, and if you want to try it out before you commit there's a free trial running from September 3rd to September 30th. You can sign up at uplayplus.com.

In this article: gaming, personal computing, personalcomputing, subscription service, thebuyersguide, ubisoft, uplay+
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

View
Dell XPS 15 review (2019): A powerful laptop in need of a refresh

Dell XPS 15 review (2019): A powerful laptop in need of a refresh

View
YouTube's channel removals soar following hate speech crackdown

YouTube's channel removals soar following hate speech crackdown

View
OnePlus TV may come with eight speakers and Dolby Atmos support

OnePlus TV may come with eight speakers and Dolby Atmos support

View
Google is working on a fix for malicious Calendar spam

Google is working on a fix for malicious Calendar spam

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr