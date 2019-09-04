Acer's Predator PowerGem could boost CPU performance by over 12 percent

Between some powerful updates to its creator-focused ConceptD PC series and new Predator gaming laptops, Acer wanted to show off its latest component innovations on stage. At the company's IFA press event, Acer boss Jason Chen brandished the Predator PowerGem, a new material intended to aid in the cooling of PC components.

Details are extremely scant, but it's apparent that PowerGem is a type of thermal interface material (TIM). It's supposed to take the place of thermal paste, which sits between a chip and the cooler above it. While these pads are already found atop components like NVMe storage or GPU VRMs, CPUs are still typically cooled with thermal paste, or more exotic materials like liquid metal. PowerGem appears to have been developed specifically to cool CPUs.