ASUS’ new fitness watch is more useful and better looking

If we're being charitable, we'd say that the previous VivoWatch was not the prettiest device on the market, with the ECG sensor mounted on a carbuncle on the case. This time around, the sensors are mounted around the edges of the body, where you pinch it to run a test. There is a solid-state ECG button on one side, while on the other is a PPG sensor, more commonly known as an optical heart-rate monitor. That's the same sensor found on pretty much every fitness wearable, from low-end units like the MiBand through to the Apple Watch.

The aim of all this is to let you take both an optical heart-rate test and an ECG at the same time for a better picture of your heart health. VivoWatch Product Manager Greg Lai says that the device is now an "intelligent health gadget to prevent hypertension and heart disease." Each of these individual tests should take between 15 and 20 seconds, although on the prototype we tested, it took a little longer.

All of this data will be used to offer up suggestions on how to live a better, or at least healthier, life, with ASUS' connected health platform. Wear the SP for seven days straight and you'll start getting healthy lifestyle tips from experts at Taiwan's National University Hospital. You'll also get data on your PTT, or Pulse Transmission Time, a metric to understand your response to stress.

The VivoWatch SP is designed for runners, with GPS, pace coaching, speed monitoring, distance and route mapping. There's even an altimeter included for hikers, so if your blood oxygen level drops when you're at altitude, it can advise you on when to take a breather.