BioLite launches disaster preparedness kits in time for hurricane season

The prep kits will come in handy in the event of a power outage.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
29m ago in Green
Even though Hurricane Dorian has slowed down, the storm has left behind plenty of damage in its wake. Given that hurricane season lasts until November, it's a wise idea to stock up in the event of another natural disaster. BioLite has launched a set of disaster preparedness bundles for use during a power outage. Each bundle contains solar-powered lights, chargers, headlamps and a water filtration straw. The kits come in three sizes; solo, family and apartment.

Both the apartment and family bundles contain the BioLite Solar Home 620, which contains a 6W solar panel, a central control box and three hangable LED lights. The control box is powered by a 6V, 3,300mAh solar-powered battery. There's also an FM radio so you can keep updated on the news, a microSD slot and a speaker in case you want to play some tunes. With the Solar Home's AC charger, you fully charge the system in under two hours.

All three bundles contain a selection of BioLite's SunLights, which can act as makeshift lamps. The kits also contain LifeStraw water filters and headlamps. While the solo bundle doesn't have the Solar Home 620, it comes with a portable USB powerbank for your devices.

For the month of September only, Biolite is offering discounts on all of its bundles. The solo bundle is $129.75 (from $149.75), the apartment bundle is $309.55 (from $359.55) and the family bundle is $459.45 (from $534.45).

Source: Biolite
biolite, camping, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, green, hurricane, power outage, solar light, solar panel
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
