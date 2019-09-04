Crestron's new smart home OS is made for ballers with multiple houses

Crestron, like other high-end home automation companies, is in a tough spot -- how does it stay relevant when anyone with connected devices and some know-how can replicate much of its wizardry? By offering software that's harder to match, apparently. The company has introduced Crestron Home OS 3, a revamped version of its platform that combines a modern, streamlined interface with the deep integration of Crestron's tech. You'll find a fresh layout with easier access to common functions, "dynamic, intuitive" display features, icons for quick access to favorites and personalization that uses photos to represent rooms.
It's also more secure, with "enforced" end-to-end encryption for communication between devices. And yes, Crestron is fully aware of its role in the luxury world. OS 3 now supports multiple homes -- you know, just in case you're enough of a baller to have more than one estate loaded with smart devices.
The update is available now through both mobile apps and Crestron's own touchscreen controllers. This probably won't sway you if you're content with smart speakers, lights and other off-the-shelf hardware. However, this could make a highly customized smart home more appealing to those with the willpower and money to make it happen -- you might not feel like you're making compromises just to have a bespoke setup.