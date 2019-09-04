Crestron's new smart home OS is made for ballers with multiple houses

It's also more secure, with "enforced" end-to-end encryption for communication between devices. And yes, Crestron is fully aware of its role in the luxury world. OS 3 now supports multiple homes -- you know, just in case you're enough of a baller to have more than one estate loaded with smart devices.

The update is available now through both mobile apps and Crestron's own touchscreen controllers. This probably won't sway you if you're content with smart speakers, lights and other off-the-shelf hardware. However, this could make a highly customized smart home more appealing to those with the willpower and money to make it happen -- you might not feel like you're making compromises just to have a bespoke setup.