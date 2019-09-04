'Deadly Premonition' and its sequel are coming to Switch

The highly-anticipated "sequel" (it's actually is meant to be a prequel) to Deadly Premonition will follow FBI agent Aaliyah Davis as she investigates a serial killer case in Boston. The case has a connection to the New Orleans murderer pursued by FBI agent Francis York Morgan in the original game. Players will be able to control both agents in the new game.

Fortunately for Switch players who can't wait another year, Numskull has another treat in store. Deadly Premonition Origins will be available today for Switch in the Nintendo eShop. European and Australian fans of the original game will be able to buy a physical collector's edition of Origins, which is set to be released in November. You can watch the trailer for the sequel below.