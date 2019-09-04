Latest in Gear

Image credit: AP Foto/Carlos Giusti
save
Save
share

FCC offers another $950 million for broadband in Puerto Rico

It's hoping this will lead to 5G and fiber internet access.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
44m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AP Foto/Carlos Giusti

The FCC isn't done funding Puerto Rican broadband in the wakes of Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Chairman Ajit Pai has circulated a draft order that would offer another $950 million to "storm-harden, improve and expand" broadband in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Not surprisingly, the FCC is pitching this using the prospect of next-gen internet access as a lure. This would help deploy 5G and gigabit fiber to the territories, the agency said, helping residents "fully participate" in the digita world.

The funding comes on top of an earlier $130 million funding increase. Commissioners will consider the order at the FCC's next monthly meeting on September 26th.

Not everyone is likely to be happy with the order. Puerto Rico in particular is still reeling from the effects of the hurricanes, including extensive building damage, lost trees, power outages and basic communication gaps. A 5G connection doesn't matter much if you're still living under a tarp and can't charge your phone. This could still lay the groundwork for long-term improvements to connectivity in the area -- it's just not the only necessary funding at this stage.

Source: FCC
Coverage: Grist
In this article: 5g, broadband, fcc, fiber, gear, gigabit internet, government, internet, politics, puerto rico, regulation, virgin islands
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Acer’s $14,000 Predator Thronos Air is a chair fit for gaming royalty

Acer’s $14,000 Predator Thronos Air is a chair fit for gaming royalty

View
This is the new Steam Library

This is the new Steam Library

View
Early version of 'Plants vs. Zombies 3' is available today for $30

Early version of 'Plants vs. Zombies 3' is available today for $30

View
Twitter hackers compromise Chloe Moretz's account

Twitter hackers compromise Chloe Moretz's account

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr