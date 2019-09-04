Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo / Game Freak
Game Freak's game that isn't Pokémon is due October 16th

'Little Town Hero' is an RPG that brings the monsters to you.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
8m ago in AV
Nintendo / Game Freak

Game Freak is best known for creating the main series of Pokémon games, starting with Red and Green all the way back in 1996. That's because aside from the occasional one-off games like Drill Dozer back in 2005, the company doesn't really do much besides Pokémon. That changed nearly a year ago when the developer announced it was working on an RPG simply known as Town. During today's Nintendo Direct presentation we got a few more details on this upcoming title, including an October release date and a new name, Little Town Hero.

The setting of the game is, you guessed it, a town. One which the inhabitants must never leave, until one day a monster attacks and our hero Axe must defend it. However, instead of wielding a sword or dagger, he brandishes ideas (tactics). The game looks to rely on strategy over brute force; Pokémon fans that swear by type matching will definitely find a lot to like here. You can also jump around the town map in the middle of a battle to enlist the help of your fellow townspeople.

The biggest surprise of all was a bit of cultural collaboration, with Nintendo revealing that the music was composed by Toby Fox, creator of indie hit Undertale. The game will be released on Switch October 16th, and you can preorder it (and preload onto your system) later today.

