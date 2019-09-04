Latest in Gaming

Image credit: The Coalition/Microsoft
save
Save
share

'Gears 5' launch trailer highlights the variety of game modes

It includes seemingly everything, including cameos.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

The Coalition/Microsoft

Microsoft is determined to pull out all the stops for the imminent Gears 5 release, and that includes showing how it pulled all the stops for the game itself. The tech giant has posted a definitive launch trailer that showcases the cover shooter's five main modes, including the shiny new Escape co-op mode, an updated Versus with an accessible Arcade element, an expanded Horde mode, the Map Builder... oh, and the actual story.

The clip is also an excuse for Microsoft to trot out Gears 5's multiple guest appearances. If you splurge on the game's Ultimate Edition or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can expect two Spartans from Halo: Reach as well as Terminator: Dark Fate's Sarah Connor and T-800. You'll even have access to Dave Bautista on September 15th. Yes, they're not-so-subtle ploys to convince you to spend extra, but they do show how much is riding on this game for Microsoft. It's not just a money maker -- it's also the Xbox One's last hurrah before the next-gen model takes over.

Source: Xbox Wire
In this article: av, games, gaming, gears 5, gears of war 5, microsoft, personal computing, personalcomputing, the coalition, trailer, video, video games, xbox one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Acer’s $14,000 Predator Thronos Air is a chair fit for gaming royalty

Acer’s $14,000 Predator Thronos Air is a chair fit for gaming royalty

View
This is the new Steam Library

This is the new Steam Library

View
Early version of the new 'Plants vs. Zombies' is available today for $30

Early version of the new 'Plants vs. Zombies' is available today for $30

View
Twitter hackers compromise Chloe Moretz's account

Twitter hackers compromise Chloe Moretz's account

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr