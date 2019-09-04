Google Calendar will guess your working hours and warn colleagues

If you're creating an event, you'll get a warning notification that "some people might decline" if you schedule it outside of other people's working hours, which will be displayed in a new grid view. The idea is to avoid the back-and-forth that comes with finding a meeting time that suits everyone -- and to help you better manage your work-life balance without the awkwardness of telling your boss "no." The updated feature is rolling out to G Suite users now and will be available to free Google Calendar users soon.