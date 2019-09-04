Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: SIPA USA/PA Images
Google Photos will let you order same-day prints from Walmart or CVS

And canvas prints, too.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
51m ago in Services
Comments
SIPA USA/PA Images

Google Photos has given users the option to create and buy physical photo books since 2017 -- now it looks like the app is expanding to offer prints and canvas prints as well. In an APK teardown of the latest version of the app, 9to5Google found that Google plans to work with CVS or Walmart to deliver same-day pickup for 4x6 inch photo prints, as well as a number of options for canvas prints with three-day print times.

These options aren't yet live in Google Photos 4.24, but will likely appear alongside "Photo books" in the navigation menu, although it seems it will be renamed to "Print store." CVS and Walmart both already offer same-day photo printing, but putting the ability right in the main Android app makes it even easier and more convenient to do.

Source: 9to5Google
In this article: 4.24, APK, art, av, canvas, CVS, entertainment, google, Google Photos, home, mobile, photo book, print store, prints, services, Walmart
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
