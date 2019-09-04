Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nikon
save
Save
share

Nikon's beastly D6 will be its 'most advanced DSLR to date'

It's developing a sports-oriented 120-300mm f/2.8E lens for it.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago in Cameras
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Nikon

Nikon has announced that it's working on its next professional flagship camera, the D6, promising its "most advanced DSLR to date." The company didn't reveal any specs (other than a photo), but it's bound to be a big leap ahead of the nearly four-year-old D5. Since then, sensor and processor technology have advanced drastically, so we can expect to see things like eye tracking on top of insane autofocus and shooting speeds.

Mirrorless cameras still can't top DSLR's when it comes to shooting speeds and focus accuracy, so for mission-critical sports and news photography, the D6 is bound to be a hit. With the low-end and mid-range camera markets in a freefall, it's also going to be a crucial camera for Nikon. The $6,000 D5 can shoot 20.8-megapixel photos at 12 fps with auto exposure and autofocus, so expect the D6 to top those numbers by a wide margin.

On top of the camera -- which strongly resembles the D5 -- Nikon will be hoping to sell a lot of expensive performance-oriented lenses and accessories for it, too. To that end, it's also launching the AF-S Nikkor 120-300mm f/2.8E F mount super-telephoto zoom lens aimed at sports and wildlife photographers. As promised, Nikon also unveiled the Nikkor Z 24mm f/1.8S, a nice wide-angle prime for its mirrorless Z 6 and Z 7 cameras.

There are no specifications, launch date or price for the D6 or 120-300mm lens, but the 24mm f/1.8 Z prime will arrive in mid to late October 2019 for $1,000.

In this article: cameras, D6, gear, nikon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Korg launches a line of DIY music gear with a $100 synth

Korg launches a line of DIY music gear with a $100 synth

View
Razer's Blade Stealth gets Intel's 10th-gen CPUs and NVIDIA's GTX 1650

Razer's Blade Stealth gets Intel's 10th-gen CPUs and NVIDIA's GTX 1650

View
Apple cancels dark Richard Gere drama 'Bastards'

Apple cancels dark Richard Gere drama 'Bastards'

View
NASA and ESA will team up to deflect Earth-bound asteroids

NASA and ESA will team up to deflect Earth-bound asteroids

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr