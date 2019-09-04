Nikon's beastly D6 will be its 'most advanced DSLR to date'

Mirrorless cameras still can't top DSLR's when it comes to shooting speeds and focus accuracy, so for mission-critical sports and news photography, the D6 is bound to be a hit. With the low-end and mid-range camera markets in a freefall, it's also going to be a crucial camera for Nikon. The $6,000 D5 can shoot 20.8-megapixel photos at 12 fps with auto exposure and autofocus, so expect the D6 to top those numbers by a wide margin.

On top of the camera -- which strongly resembles the D5 -- Nikon will be hoping to sell a lot of expensive performance-oriented lenses and accessories for it, too. To that end, it's also launching the AF-S Nikkor 120-300mm f/2.8E F mount super-telephoto zoom lens aimed at sports and wildlife photographers. As promised, Nikon also unveiled the Nikkor Z 24mm f/1.8S, a nice wide-angle prime for its mirrorless Z 6 and Z 7 cameras.

There are no specifications, launch date or price for the D6 or 120-300mm lens, but the 24mm f/1.8 Z prime will arrive in mid to late October 2019 for $1,000.