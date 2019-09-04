Investigation game 'Return of the Obra Dinn' hits Switch this fall

In the game, players take on the role of an East Area Trading Company assessor who must figure out why, after five years lost at sea, the Obra Dinn has returned without its crew. The Memento Mortem stopwatch allows players to turn back time at the source of someone's death, providing insight into the ship's path and its passengers' demise. Obra Dinn comes from Papers, Please developer Lucas Pope, and it's a brilliantly detailed, fantastical, black-and-white take on the whodunit genre.