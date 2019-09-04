Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment
save
Save
share

'Overwatch' is reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch in October

A retail leak and a themed console case got the rumor mill churning.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Blizzard Entertainment

It seems there's some truth to talk about Blizzard bringing Overwatch to Nintendo Switch over three years after the game's debut elsewhere. The rumor mill started churning in earnest when a listing for an Overwatch-themed Switch case popped up on Amazon last week. Meanwhile, a retail leak that's been doing the rounds hinted the team-based shooter is coming to the console October 18th in Europe.

Kotaku reportedly confirmed with sources the game will hit Switch next month. It suggested that version will drop in North America on October 15th -- just in time for the annual Halloween event.

We might get official confirmation on the port later today, as the latest Nintendo Direct stream will kick off at 6 PM ET. There was also speculation about Overwatch mascot Tracer making her way to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a DLC character, so we might find out if that rumor's true too.

Source: Kotaku
In this article: av, blizzard entertainment, blizzardentertainment, gaming, nintendo, nintendo switch, nintendoswitch, overwatch, switch
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
The latest Fire TV devices include a revamped Cube and Anker soundbar

The latest Fire TV devices include a revamped Cube and Anker soundbar

View
Watch the first trailer for Netflix's police interrogation drama 'Criminal'

Watch the first trailer for Netflix's police interrogation drama 'Criminal'

View
Google Photos will let you order same-day prints from Walmart or CVS

Google Photos will let you order same-day prints from Walmart or CVS

View
The Taycan EV takes Porsche into a new world of technology

The Taycan EV takes Porsche into a new world of technology

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr