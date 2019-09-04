Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Pokémon Sword and Shield
save
Save
share

'Pokémon Sword and Shield' introduces new monsters and a Curry Dex

You can cook over 100 variants of curry rice in the game.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
53m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Pokémon Sword and Shield

When Pokémon Sword and Shield arrives on November 15th, it will come with new monsters and new features in tow. Nintendo of America has revealed two new creatures you can catch in the game: a ghost type one named Polteageist and a flying and water type named Cramorant. Polteageist is like Beauty and the Beast's Mrs. Potts gone rogue -- it lies in wait among non-Pokémon dishes in hotels and restaurants, with a body made of tea that could make you sick. Meanwhile, Cramorant can dive for creatures in the water and turn it into a projectile to shoot you with.

Pokémon Sword and Shield will also give you a way to hang out with friends in Pokémon Camp, where you can play with your creatures and cook various variants of curry rice. The results of your cooking will depend on the ingredients you use, and you can fill up your Curry Dex by finding the right combinations for over 100 recipe variants.

Finally, the game gives you a way to remain stylish while traveling to fill your Pokédex. It has a wide variety of outfits you can collect, and it allows you to change your hairstyle and even put on some makeup.

Source: Nintendo of America (Twitter)
In this article: gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, internet, nintendo, Pokémon Sword and Shield
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Samsung Galaxy Fold launches in Korea with 5G

Samsung Galaxy Fold launches in Korea with 5G

View
‘Xenoblade Chronicles’ will be remastered for Switch

‘Xenoblade Chronicles’ will be remastered for Switch

View
'Deadly Premonition' and its sequel are coming to Switch

'Deadly Premonition' and its sequel are coming to Switch

View
'Divinity: Original Sin 2' is on Switch now with Steam cross saves

'Divinity: Original Sin 2' is on Switch now with Steam cross saves

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr