Samsung brings its HDR10+ tech to 8K TVs

Samsung noted that it would be enabling the "world's first" 8K HDR10+ technology. However, since HDR10+ is a Samsung invention designed to do an end run around Dolby Vision, that's not exactly a grand feat. To benefit from HDR10+, consumers would need to have TVs that support it from Samsung or its other partners, including Panasonic and Hisense. Other manufacturers, including LG, have instead announced support for Dolby Vision HDR on 8K.

The different standards have made things confusing for consumers, but Samsung came up with HDR10+ as a cheaper option to Dolby Vision for content producers and TV manufacturers. With 8K being the next TV battleground (though not anytime in the near future, I'd guess), Samsung is clearly trying to win the hearts of streaming services as early as possible.