20 SNES games are coming to Nintendo Switch tomorrow

Nintendo Switch Online users have been able to play NES games on Switch for several months, and now a number of SNES games will be available for you to relive. You won't have to wait long either: they're coming to your Switch on September 5th.
Sponsored Links
Among the 20 classics you'll be able to experience once again (or even for the first time) at the outset are Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World, Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island, F-ZERO, Super Metroid, Super Soccer, The Legend of Zelda: A Link To The Past, Star Fox, Super Ghouls'n Ghosts, Pilotwings, Super Tennis, Kirby's Dream Land 3 and Brawl Brothers. Nintendo says it's the first time Stunt Race FX will be officially available outside of the SNES, and it'll add more SNES games in the future.
20 classic #SNES games, including Super Mario World, Super Metroid, and Stunt Race FX, will be available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members on 9/5! Enjoy a growing catalog of Super NES games with even more titles releasing in the future.https://t.co/BR33g7bJpM pic.twitter.com/RflieF4guc— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 4, 2019
Similar to its NES controller for Switch, Nintendo is offering Switch Online members the chance to buy a wireless SNES-style controller (though you can still play the SNES titles with your Joy-Cons or another controller). It costs $30 and starts shipping September 18th.
Recapture the original feel of these #SNES games with a wireless Super Nintendo Entertainment System Controller! Coming soon to purchase as a special offer exclusively for paid #NintendoSwitchOnline members. pic.twitter.com/uIZ71whb5s— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 4, 2019