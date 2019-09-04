The Morning After: LG's 88-inch 8K OLED

'One of the best laptops you can get.'Dell XPS 15 review (2019)

Our $2,649 review unit showed up with an OLED screen, eight-core Intel Core i9 CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card inside. Add in 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD and, of course, it blazed through any tasks Cherlynn Low threw at it. But even though she thought this unit could use a style redesign, an updated keyboard and improved webcam placement helped make it one of the most well-rounded laptops in 2019 -- even without the high-priced options.

Space traffic.SpaceX wouldn't move its satellite despite collision warning, ESA claims

The European Space Agency's Aeolus Earth observation satellite had to perform a maneuver to prevent collision with SpaceX's Starlink satellite 44, after it calculated a 1 in 1,000 chance of collision. That's too high for the agency to risk, but SpaceX didn't shift its satellite's path. In a statement, SpaceX said its refusal was based on earlier, much lower odds and said that a bug in the paging system prevented an operator from seeing that the risk had increased.

So it's considering a new PSA.The MTA is tired of saving AirPods from subway tracks

According to the Wall Street Journal, New York City commuters have lost so many AirPods over the summer that the Metropolitan Transport Authority (MTA) is considering recording a new public service announcement aimed directly at AirPods owners. The potential PSA would ask commuters to refrain from taking their AirPods on or off when entering or exiting a train.



Steven Dluginski, an MTA maintenance supervisor, said that AirPod-related rescues spiked earlier this year when Apple released the second-generation AirPods. Accidents have continued over the summer with the hot and humid weather. On one day in August, for instance, Dluginski got 18 requests to retrieve lost items before noon. Of those 18 items, six were AirPods.

It's keeping the same form factor as USB Type-C.USB4 devices are clear to roll out next year

Specs will be making their way to designers, engineers and manufacturers shortly, meaning we can expect the first USB4 products to hit shelves some time in 2020. The highlight of the new standard is its dual-lane 40Gbps speed, matching Thunderbolt 3's transfer rate and doubling that of USB 3.2's.

No nicknames necessary.Android 10 goes live for Google's Pixel phones

In case you've forgotten since the last time we all talked about Android 10, there are plenty of new features to try out here. Android now has a system-wide dark mode, for one, which should ease the strain on your eyes and on your Pixel's battery. Google also overhauled its gesture navigation scheme (again), and while you don't have to use these tweaked controls, it's still interesting to see how Google thinks we should be interacting with our Android devices.



This version also expands support for foldable devices and can turn hearing aids into Bluetooth headsets. Google has released the update for its Pixel phones, Essential quickly followed and OnePlus has released a beta version for its 7 and 7 Pro devices.

It could be thinner and more affordable than the Galaxy Fold.Samsung's next foldable phone reportedly tucks into a square

Samsung still hasn't shipped the Galaxy Fold, but it apparently has a differently designed follow-up waiting. Bloomberg sources claim the tech firm is developing a phone with a 6.7-inch screen that folds into a square, much like a classic clamshell phone -- but several times the price. That said, the company apparently wants this device to be thinner and more affordable than the $1,980 Fold and is said to be partnering with designer Thom Brown on a look that would appeal to those interested in "fashion, status and luxury."

