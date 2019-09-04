Watch the latest Nintendo Direct here at 6PM ET

At the very least, there'll be a focus on Pokémon Sword and Shield and Luigi's Mansion 3. With just a couple of weeks to go before it hits the hybrid console, it'd be a surprise if there wasn't at least a passing mention of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake.

We might also find out whether those reports of Overwatch making its way to Switch are true, as well as the identity of the fourth DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Rumors suggest Overwatch's Tracer or a character from publisher SNK will join the lineup of fighters. You can watch all the news and updates Nintendo has lined up right here when the Direct stream gets underway at 6PM ET.