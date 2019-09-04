Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget
save
Save
share

Watch the latest Nintendo Direct here at 6PM ET

Expect news on 'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield,' 'Luigi's Mansion 3' and maybe 'Overwatch.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

It seems Nintendo will have plenty to showcase in its latest Nintendo Direct stream. It's set to run for about 40 minutes, around the same length as the previous Direct from E3, with a focus on its Switch slate for the rest of the year.

At the very least, there'll be a focus on Pokémon Sword and Shield and Luigi's Mansion 3. With just a couple of weeks to go before it hits the hybrid console, it'd be a surprise if there wasn't at least a passing mention of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake.

We might also find out whether those reports of Overwatch making its way to Switch are true, as well as the identity of the fourth DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Rumors suggest Overwatch's Tracer or a character from publisher SNK will join the lineup of fighters. You can watch all the news and updates Nintendo has lined up right here when the Direct stream gets underway at 6PM ET.

Source: Nintendo (YouTube)
In this article: av, gaming, luigis mansion 3, luigismansion3, nintendo direct, nintendodirect, nintendodirectsept2019, overwatch, pokémon, pokemon, pokemon shield, pokemon sword, pokemon sword and shield, pokemonshield, pokemonsword
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Facebook’s latest leak includes data on millions of users (updated)

Facebook’s latest leak includes data on millions of users (updated)

View
Bjork's VR album is finally ready

Bjork's VR album is finally ready

View
Amazon's new Fire TV Cube is faster at understanding your voice commands

Amazon's new Fire TV Cube is faster at understanding your voice commands

View
Crestron's new smart home OS is made for ballers with multiple houses

Crestron's new smart home OS is made for ballers with multiple houses

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr